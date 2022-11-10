MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Choice Filling, Locking Today At Mcc.nic.in

  • Home
NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round payment facility will be available up to 3 pm today, November 10. The registration process ended at 11 am today.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 10, 2022 1:54 pm IST

NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling and choice locking ends today for mop up round.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling choice filling and choice locking window today, November 10, 2022. The choice locking window will open at 3 pm today and will be closed at 11.55 pm. The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round payment facility will be available up to 3 pm of November 10.

Earlier, the NEET PG 2022 mop-up round choice filling and choice locking process was about to end on November 5. However, MCC had issued a notice regarding the date extension of the mop-up round on November 8.

The MCC official notification reads: “In light of the Court proceedings in W.P. No. 174 of 2022 along with I.A. before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India and in continuation of the notice no. U12021/01/2022-MEC dated 04/11/2022 it is decided to extend the schedule for the Mop-up Round of PG Counselling,”

“Also it is been decided by the competent authority that the internal seats of Central Universities i.e. AMU, BHU & DU and I.P. Universities (VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital & ABVIMS & RML Hospital) shall be filled by All India Candidates after the exhaustion of Internal Candidates at the respective institutes in the stray vacancy Round. Hence the candidates who wish to apply at the above-mentioned universities may exercise the option of choice filling by using the registration unlocking facility as per the schedule”, added the MCC notice.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round: Choice Locking Steps

  • Go to the official website of MCC– mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on PG counselling and then on the choice locking tab
  • Candidates will have to enter their preferred choice and details
  • And then click on submit.
