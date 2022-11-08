MCC NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop Up Round Allotment Result Tomorrow; Reporting From November 10

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC will declare the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop up round allotment result tomorrow.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment result tomorrow, November 9. The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round allotment result will be available at mcc.nic.in. However, the processing of mop-up round seat allotment will end today, November 8.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here



Candidates whose names are in the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round allotment list will have to report to the allotted Medical or Dental colleges or institutions from November 10 to November 14.

The documents required at the time of the verification process at the allotted institutes include Class 10 mark sheet, birth certificate, MBBS mark sheet and degree certificate, NEET PG 2022 admit card, NEET PG result letter, internship completion certificate, permanent or provisional registration certificate, valid ID proof, disability certificate (if any), caste certificate (if any) and non-creamy layer certificate (if applicable).

The NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration was conducted by MCC between November 1 to November 5, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was about to begin on October 31, but the date got postponed to November 1 due to the offline admission to the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes was from November 4 to November 6, 2022.