  • Home
  • Education
  • MCC NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 From February 3

MCC NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 From February 3

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registrations for the second round of NEET PG counselling on February 3.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 7:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final Result Soon
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, How To Check
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Important Details
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Release Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
NEET Round 1 Counselling Registration Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result On Feb 1
DMK Takes Umbrage At Tamil Nadu Governor For His Comment On NEET
MCC NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 From February 3
NEET PG counselling round 2 registration begins on February 3 (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registrations for the second round of NEET PG counselling on February 3. The registration window will be available up to 12 pm on February 7 and the free payment facility will be available till 3 pm. Application forms will be released on mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Choice filling facility will be available from February 4 to February 7 (11:55 pm) and the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on February 7.

NEET PG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment results will be published on February 12. Selected candidates can report for admission from February 13 to 19.

The MCC will also conduct an online, mop-up round of NEET PG counselling and registration and fee payment window for it will be available from February 24 to 28.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022

On January 28, the MCC had extended the last date to report at allotted institutions for students selected in the first round till January 30.

In another notification, it said that applicants can resign seats allotted in round one till 4 pm of February 3.

After that, candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling, it added.

Click here for more Education News
NEET News NEET PG Counselling NEET Counselling 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: When 10th, 12th Results Will Be Announced? Direct Link, Websites
IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2022 Announced By NTA; Here’s Direct Link
IIFT MBA (IB) Result 2022 Announced By NTA; Here’s Direct Link
Government Push To Digital Education Through New University, 200 TV Channels For Classes 1 To 12
Government Push To Digital Education Through New University, 200 TV Channels For Classes 1 To 12
Union Budget 2022: From Virtual Labs To Digital University; Education Sector’s 5 Key Takeaways
Union Budget 2022: From Virtual Labs To Digital University; Education Sector’s 5 Key Takeaways
MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final Result Soon
MCC NEET UG 2021 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final Result Soon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................