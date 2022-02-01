MCC NEET PG Counselling 2021: Registration For Round 2 From February 3

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG counselling round 2 registration begins on February 3 (representational)

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin registrations for the second round of NEET PG counselling on February 3. The registration window will be available up to 12 pm on February 7 and the free payment facility will be available till 3 pm. Application forms will be released on mcc.nic.in.

Choice filling facility will be available from February 4 to February 7 (11:55 pm) and the choice locking facility will be available from 4 pm to 11:55 pm on February 7.

NEET PG counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment results will be published on February 12. Selected candidates can report for admission from February 13 to 19.

The MCC will also conduct an online, mop-up round of NEET PG counselling and registration and fee payment window for it will be available from February 24 to 28.

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2022

On January 28, the MCC had extended the last date to report at allotted institutions for students selected in the first round till January 30.

In another notification, it said that applicants can resign seats allotted in round one till 4 pm of February 3.

After that, candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for Round 2 of counselling, it added.