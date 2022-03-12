  • Home
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC To End Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Process Today

The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

Education | Edited by rashi.hardaha | Updated: Mar 12, 2022 1:33 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Candidates can register for the NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up round at mcc.nic.in.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling mop-up round on Wednesday, March 12, 2022. The mop-up round registration process was started from March 3, which was earlier scheduled on March 2. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET PG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

Recommended: Check Your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings Based on Your NEET PG Rank, Check Now -NEET PG College Predictor

Check Your Admission Chances in DNB Programs Based on your NEET PG Rank, Check Now- DNB CET College Predictor

It must be noted that the last date for choice filling and locking for the NEET PG 2021 counselling mop-up round is also March 12. The seats that remain vacant after NEET PG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling will now be filled up by applicants through the mop-up round.

NEET PG Counselling 2021: Steps To Apply For Mop-Up Round

  1. Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on the 'PG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link
  3. Enter your NEET PG roll number and other required credentials to login
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all documents
  5. Pay the application fees and click on submit
  6. Download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Registration: Direct Link

There will be a stray vacancy round once the mop-up round counselling process is completed but no fresh registrations will be allowed for it. There will be no option for filling choices in the stray vacancy round.

