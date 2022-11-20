MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Reporting Begins Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com The reporting process will end on November 24

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round reporting process from today, November 20. Candidates whose names are on the final seat allotment list are now required to report online to the allotted colleges for admission to the MD, MS, Diploma, MDS, and PG DNB programmes. Candidates need to report through the online portal of intraMCC– intramcc.nic.in.

It is mandatory for candidates to download the allotment letter from the MCC website for reporting to the colleges. The reporting process will end on November 24, 2022. ALSO READ | NEET PG 2022: MCC Issues Important Notice For Candidates Participated In State Counselling

The MCC official notice reads: “All candidates shall ensure that admission process by the allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC. Any admission taken through offline mode will be treated null and void.” The committee has recommended candidates to adhere to the counselling timetable in order to report to their allotted institutions.

MCC released the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round results on November 19. To check and download the result candidates need to visit the MCC website and from the “Current Events” section click on the mop-up round final result link. The provisional result was declared on November 18 and candidates were able to raise their objections on the provisional mop-up round allotment till November 19. After examining the grievances raised on the provisional result, the MCC has prepared the NEET PG mop-up round final result.