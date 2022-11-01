MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

  • Home
NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration begins today, November 1. Candidates can register for the mop-up round till November 4.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 12:51 pm IST

NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration begins today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration begins today, November 1, 2022. Candidates can also complete the choice-filling process from today till November 5. The mop-up round registration will end on November 4, 2022.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The MCC website reads: “The registration for the mop-up round of PG Counselling 2022 will commence tomorrow i.e. 01.11.2022 before noon”.

Earlier, the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to begin on October 31, however, the MCC rescheduled it due to the offline admission of some candidates in the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions.

Also Read || NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Issues Notice To Put On Hold Mop-Up Round Registration

The choice-locking process is from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on November 5, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be conducted from November 4 to 6, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be from November 7 to 8 and the result will be announced on November 9, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register Online

  • Visit the official website – mcc.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the registration link.
  • Enter the details, verify the details and click on submit to get the login credentials
  • After login enter the personal details, pay the registration fee and submit.
Click here for more Education News
Mop Up Counselling
