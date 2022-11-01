MCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Mop-Up Round Registration Begins Today At Mcc.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration begins today.

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2022 mop-up round registration begins today, November 1, 2022. Candidates can also complete the choice-filling process from today till November 5. The mop-up round registration will end on November 4, 2022.

The MCC website reads: “The registration for the mop-up round of PG Counselling 2022 will commence tomorrow i.e. 01.11.2022 before noon”.

Earlier, the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round registration was scheduled to begin on October 31, however, the MCC rescheduled it due to the offline admission of some candidates in the Postgraduate Diplomate of National Board (PG DNB) institutions.

The choice-locking process is from 3 pm to 11:55 pm on November 5, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes will be conducted from November 4 to 6, 2022. The processing of seat allotment will be from November 7 to 8 and the result will be announced on November 9, 2022.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Steps To Register Online