MCC NEET 2021 counselling dates soon

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS seats under the 15 per cent all India quota. Candidates will be required to register for MCC counselling at mcc.nic.in. After registration, candidates can fill in the choice of subjects and institutions or colleges in order of their preference. There is no restriction for filling up number of choices and students can fill up choices as per their wish.

MCC has not released the NEET counselling dates yet and it will be posted on the website once released. MCC will release the NEET 2021 seat matrix, information brochure and other relevant counselling details on the website.

MCC NEET Counselling Updates

Students will be allotted seats through MCC NEET counselling on the basis of their filled choices and availability of seats. Students will also be given a facility to modify the choices and once the stipulated time is over the choices will be locked automatically.

What Are The Documents Required For MCC NEET Counselling?

Students appearing for MCC counselling 2021 will be required to submit asked documents and details while registering on the MCC portal at mcc.nic.in. Candidates must make sure to keep a copy of NEET UG application form 2021 while registering for MCC counselling as the details mentioned on the application form should be the same as filled in the counselling form.

As per last year's data, candidates will have to use these documents during the NEET counselling process: