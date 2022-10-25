MCC Issues NEET PG 2022 Revised State Counselling Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com According to MCC, NEET PG 2022 second round counselling will close on October 26

NEET PG 2022 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the revised state counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 based on the Supreme Court order. The NEET PG 2022 counselling schedule is available on the website- mcc.nic.in. "In reference to the order dated October 21 passed by the Supreme Court, the state counselling authorities are requested to follow the schedule in order to comply with the court directions and to avoid any contempt in this regard," MCC notification mentioned.

According to MCC, NEET PG 2022 second round counselling will close on October 26, the candidates need to report at college till November 2. The mop up round session will be held from November 9 to 14, the last date of joining is November 17. The stray vacancy round session will be held from November 21 to 23, the candidates need to report at the college till November 25.

Meanwhile, MCC has extended the last date for reporting for NEET PG 2022 round two counselling on the direction of Supreme Court of India. The candidates can report at the allotted college till October 28 (5 pm). The NEET PG 2022 round 3 counselling registration will be held between October 31 and November 4, 2022.

The NEET PG cut-off marks have also been reduced across all categories. The qualifying percentile for general category candidates has been reduced to 25th percentile, the cut-off for PwD category candidates became 20th percentile and it is 15 percentile for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) and people with disabilities in the SC, ST, OBC category.