MCC Issues Advisory For NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022 Candidates; Warns Against Fake Websites, Agents

NEET UG, PG, SS Counselling 2022

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has issued an advisory for candidates participating in the undergraduate, postgraduate and super speciality counselling 2022. Candidates can check and go through the advisory through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

The advisory released by MCC states that MCC has allotted seats to the candidates on the basis of merit and choices filled by them through MCC software which can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website.

Also Read || NEET SS Counselling 2022 Round-1: MCC To Allow Initialisation Of Admission Without Forfeiture From December 21

The notice further reads: "MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats."

Through the advisory, MCC also warns candidates to be aware of any fake websites or fake agents. The candidates are asked not to share the password with anyone created for registration.

Also Read || Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: Online Registration Begins At Kea.kar.nic.in

Candidates are also advised to perform all activities related to registration on the official website by themselves instead of hiring an agent for the same. In case of any fraudulent website or agent, one needs to immediately report to MCC and lodge an FIR.