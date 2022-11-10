MCC Extends NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration, Choice Filling Till November 13

Image credit: Shutterstock MCC has extended the NEET PG 2022 counselling mop-up round registration dates.

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has further extended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling mop-up round registration deadline till November 13, 2022 (up to 11 am). The payment facility will also be available up to 3 pm of November 13, 2022.

The MCC notice reads: “ In view of pending decision of Hon’ble Supreme Court in Dy. No. 35224/22, the Registration and Payment facility for Mop Up Round of PG Counselling 2022 is being further extended”.

Candidates can reset the registration option till 9 am of November 13, 2022. Along with the registration date, the NEET PG 2022 choice filling and choice locking dates have also been extended till November 13. Earlier, the NEET PG 2022 counselling choice filling and choice locking window was scheduled to be closed today, November 10.

To register for the NEET PG counselling 2022 mop-up round, candidates at first need to visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in and then complete the registration process by filling out the required details.It is mandatory for candidates to download the NEET PG 2022 application form and take a printout of it as it may be required for further admission processing.

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round: Important Dates

Events Dates Time Fresh registration deadline November 13, 2022 Up to 11 am Payment deadline November 13, 2022

Up to 3 pm Reset registration option November 13, 2022 Up to 9 am Choice filling and choice locking November 13, 2022 Up to 11:55 pm (as per server time choice) Choice locking November 13, 2022 3 pm - 11:55 pm (as per server time)





Additionally, the MCC of the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) added and withdrew PG seats from colleges in the seat matrix of the mop-up round of PG counselling 2022.