NEET PG state quota counselling admission dates extended

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for admission against the NEET PG state quota counselling. The last date now for admission and counselling for the state quota seats is January 14. MCC will also conduct a Special Stray Vacancy round for the vacant PG seats including at MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS programmes of All India Quota, central university, central institute, deemed university and PG DNB in an online mode. The last date of admission is January 14.

“Medical counselling committee is in receipt of representations from several States regarding extension of last date of admission for PG counselling 2022-23, the competent authorities have decided that the timeline for AIQ counselling and State counselling should be on same lines. Therefore, all the state counselling authorities are hereby informed that last date of admission/ counselling for State quota is extended till 14.01.2023,” an MCC statement said.

Meanwhile, MCC will declare the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result today, January 10, 2023. The official website -- mcc.nic.in will make the NEET PG special stray vacancy seat allotment result available. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result by using their NEET PG roll number, password and security pin.