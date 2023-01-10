  • Home
  • Education
  • MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling

MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling

NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling: The last date now for admission and counselling for the state quota seats is January 14.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 10, 2023 2:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2023 Registration Begins; Direct Link, Application Details
NEET PG 2023 Information Brochure Out; Registration Starts At 3 PM Today
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Today
NEET PG 2023 Registration Not To Begin Today: NBEMS
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Tomorrow; Check Dates
MCC Extends Last Date For Admission Against NEET PG 2022 State Quota Counselling
NEET PG state quota counselling admission dates extended
New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date for admission against the NEET PG state quota counselling. The last date now for admission and counselling for the state quota seats is January 14. MCC will also conduct a Special Stray Vacancy round for the vacant PG seats including at MD, MS, Diploma, PG DNB and MDS programmes of All India Quota, central university, central institute, deemed university and PG DNB in an online mode. The last date of admission is January 14.

Latest: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Suggested: NEET PG Free Mock Test. Start Now

Don't Miss: Quick Guide to NEET PG 2023 Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Recommended: Use NEET PG College Predictor to check previous year MD/MS/DNB courses cut off for All India and State level seats Use Now

“Medical counselling committee is in receipt of representations from several States regarding extension of last date of admission for PG counselling 2022-23, the competent authorities have decided that the timeline for AIQ counselling and State counselling should be on same lines. Therefore, all the state counselling authorities are hereby informed that last date of admission/ counselling for State quota is extended till 14.01.2023,” an MCC statement said.

Meanwhile, MCC will declare the NEET PG counselling 2022 special stray vacancy round allotment result today, January 10, 2023. The official website -- mcc.nic.in will make the NEET PG special stray vacancy seat allotment result available. Candidates can check and download the NEET PG special stray vacancy round allotment result by using their NEET PG roll number, password and security pin.

Click here for more Education News
NEET PG Counselling NEET PG
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Today
IISER Thiruvananthapuram Launches New 5-Year Integrated And Interdisciplinary Sciences Programme
IISER Thiruvananthapuram Launches New 5-Year Integrated And Interdisciplinary Sciences Programme
World Hindi Day 2023 Today; Know Why It Is Celebrated On January 10
World Hindi Day 2023 Today; Know Why It Is Celebrated On January 10
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
SNAP Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
SNAP Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................