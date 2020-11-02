NEET Counselling 2020: MCC To Close Round One Registration Today

MCC To End NEET Counselling 2020 Round One Registration Today

The registration for the first round of NEET 2020 counselling will end today, November 2, for the all-India quota (AIQ) for candidates who qualified NEET 2020 exam. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will stop the registration today at 3 pm. Candidates who want to appear in the MCC NEET counselling process must register on the official website- mcc.nic.in. The NEET registration, payment, and choice filling process will end at 3 pm, though payment can be done until 7 pm.

As per the official schedule released by the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS), MCC NEET counselling registration 2020 and choice filling is available till November 2. Additionally, MCC has released two lists of eligible NRI candidates who can register for round one counselling process of NEET 2020.

NEET UG Counselling 2020 Registration: Direct Link

The MCC will declare the first seat allotment result on November 5. Candidates will be required to report to the respective institution from November 6 until November 12, 2020.

MCC had begun the online registration process for the NEET counselling on October 28. NEET-UG 2020 counselling is being held for admission to the 15% All India Quota seats, Deemed, Central Universities, ESIC, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

NEET Counselling 2020 Schedule

There will be four rounds of NEET counselling i.e. round 1, round 2 of AIQ, followed by a mop-up round and stray vacancy round.

NEET Counselling 2020: How To Register

Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on ‘UG Medical Counselling’

On the left-hand panel, click on ‘New Registration’

Fill in the registration form using roll no, application no, name, mother’s name, date of birth, mobile no, email ID and security pin

Submit and generate login credentials

Revisit the UG counselling page and click on ‘Candidate Login’

Login using your credentials and confirm registration

NEET Counselling 2020: AIQ includes:

15% MBBS/BDS Seats of States

100% MBBS/BDS Seats of BHU

100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India

All India Quota of JIPMER (Puducherry/ Karaikal)

All India Quota seats of AMU/ DU/ VMMC/ ABVIMS

All India Quota Seats of Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia)

All India Quota Seats of ESIC