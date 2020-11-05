MCC Delays NEET 2020 Counselling Round 1 Result

  • Home
NEET Round 1 Counselling Result: NEET counselling round 1 result 2020, which was scheduled to be released today has been delayed. MCC will announce the results of the first round of NEET UG counselling soon at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 5, 2020 7:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

NEET counselling round 1 result 2020, which was scheduled to be released today has been delayed. A statement on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website said: “The Seat processing for round -1 of UG Counseling 2020 has been delayed . Please Stay in touch with the website for updates on the declaration of Result.”

MCC had earlier too had postponed the NEET UG Counselling due to technical reasons. Candidates were able to register online for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2020 from October 28. Candidates who meet NEET cut-off marks and have qualified the NEET 2020 exam are eligible to register for the NEET counselling process at the official website- mcc.nic.in. The first round of NEET counselling 2020 closed on November 2 at 5 pm, however, MCC allowed the candidates to pay the NEET counselling fee till November 2 till 7 pm.

NEET Counselling Process

Step 1: Registration and payment

Step 2: Choice filling and locking for NEET 2020 counselling

Step 3: Seat allotment for round 1 and result publication

Step 4: Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College

Step 5: Publication of vacant seats for round 2 NEET counselling

Step 6: Registration and fresh choice filling for NEET counselling round 2

Step 7: Seat allotment round 2 result

Step 8: Reporting at the Medical / Dental Colleges /Institutions against round 2

