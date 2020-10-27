MCC Delays NEET 2020 Counselling Due To Technical Error; To Begin Tomorrow

NEET counselling 2020, which was scheduled to begin from today, has been postponed due to technical reasons. NEET UG Counselling will now commence tomorrow, October 28. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) counselling process has been postponed by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Candidates who meet NEET cut-off marks and have qualified the NEET 2020 exam are eligible to register for the NEET counselling process at the official website- mcc.nic.in.

"It is for the information to all candidates that the NEET UG Counselling 2020 has been postponed till tomorrow i.e October 28, 2020, due to some technical reasons. The updated schedule will be displayed shortly on the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in)," reads the official notification.

NEET Counselling Process



Step 1: Registration and payment

Step 2: Choice filling and locking for NEET 2020 counselling

Step 3: Seat allotment for round 1 and result publication

Step 4: Reporting at the allotted Medical/Dental College

Step 5: Publication of vacant seats for round 2 NEET counselling

Step 6: Registration and fresh choice filling for NEET counselling round 2

Step 7: Seat allotment round 2 result

Step 8: Reporting at the Medical / Dental Colleges /Institutions against round 2

According to NTA's notification released earlier, the NEET registration process was scheduled to start on October 27. The first round of NEET counselling 2020 will conclude on November 2 (5 pm), however, candidates will be allowed to pay the requisite fee for the same till November 2 (7 pm). The result of first NEET seat allotment will be declared on November 5.

The mop-up round for Central and Deemed universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes will start on December 10.

The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the complete NEET counselling schedule for 15% all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

Below is the NEET counselling schedule released by NTA a few days before: