MCC Declares NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG final result out for round-1 counselling

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam Undergraduate (NEET UG) round-1 counseling final result has been declared. The mcc.nic.in website is hosting the round-1 NEET UG final result. Candidates can report to the allotted medical colleges from 2 pm today, October 21.

“The Final Result for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 is now available. The reporting for Round 1 will start by 02:00 PM of 21.10.2022,” a statement on the MCC website read.