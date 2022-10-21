  • Home
  • Education
  • MCC Declares NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

MCC Declares NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Result At Mcc.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Candidates can report to the allotted medical colleges from 2 pm today, October 21.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 21, 2022 12:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow
NEET 2022 Counselling: MCC Round-1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today For UG Medical Admission
MP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Merit List Tomorrow
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Merit List Out; Final Merit On October 22
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Result Out At Mcc.nic.in
Bihar Counselling NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 23
MCC Declares NEET UG 2022 Round-1 Counselling Final Result At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG final result out for round-1 counselling
New Delhi:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam Undergraduate (NEET UG) round-1 counseling final result has been declared. The mcc.nic.in website is hosting the round-1 NEET UG final result. Candidates can report to the allotted medical colleges from 2 pm today, October 21.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now

“The Final Result for Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022 is now available. The reporting for Round 1 will start by 02:00 PM of 21.10.2022,” a statement on the MCC website read.

Click here for more Education News
NEET 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow
West Bengal NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Registration Begins Tomorrow
JNU Declares List 1 Result For UG, Certificate Of Proficiency Programmes; Block Seats By October 23
JNU Declares List 1 Result For UG, Certificate Of Proficiency Programmes; Block Seats By October 23
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Begins; Provisional Allotment On October 26
TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Final Phase Registration Begins; Provisional Allotment On October 26
NEET 2022 Counselling: MCC Round-1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today For UG Medical Admission
NEET 2022 Counselling: MCC Round-1 Final Seat Allotment Result Today For UG Medical Admission
NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories
NEET PG 2022 Revised Cut-Off Scores Out For All Categories
.......................... Advertisement ..........................