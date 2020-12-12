MCC Declares NEET SS 2020 Counselling Round 1 Result, Allotment Letter

MCC Declares NEET SS 2020 Counselling Round 1 Results At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS counselling round 1 result 2020 has been declared at mcc.nic.in. Along with the counselling round 1 result, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the administering body of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam -- Super Speciality (NEET - SS) has also released the NEET SS round 1 allotment letters.
As per the NEET SS counselling 2020 dates, NEET SS round 1 counselling qualified candidates must report at the allotted institutes between December 12 and December 17. Round 2 of NEET SS counselling, as per the MCC NEET SS counselling dates is scheduled to begin from December 18.
A statement on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website said: “The Final Result for Round 1 of SS counselling is available now candidates can download their allotment letter and proceed for Reporting.”
To Download NEET SS Round 1 Counselling Result
Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in
Check the final result for DM, McH and DNB SS available from the download section
Download the NEET SS allotment PDF on the next window
Search the All India Rank (AIR) and check the details and college allotted
To Download NEET SS 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter
Visit mcc.nic.in
On the online services section, click on allotment letter round-1
Insert NEET SS roll number and security pin on the designated spaces
Submit and download the allotment letter of NEET SS 2020 from the next window