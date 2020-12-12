MCC Declares NEET SS 2020 Counselling Round 1 Result, Allotment Letter

  • Home
NEET SS Round 1 Counselling Result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET SS counselling round 1 result at mcc.nic.in and have released the allotment letters of the qualified students.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 12, 2020 4:30 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

NEET SS counselling round 1 result 2020 has been declared at mcc.nic.in. Along with the counselling round 1 result, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the administering body of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam -- Super Speciality (NEET - SS) has also released the NEET SS round 1 allotment letters.

As per the NEET SS counselling 2020 dates, NEET SS round 1 counselling qualified candidates must report at the allotted institutes between December 12 and December 17. Round 2 of NEET SS counselling, as per the MCC NEET SS counselling dates is scheduled to begin from December 18.

A statement on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website said: “The Final Result for Round 1 of SS counselling is available now candidates can download their allotment letter and proceed for Reporting.”

To Download NEET SS Round 1 Counselling Result

  • Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

  • Check the final result for DM, McH and DNB SS available from the download section

  • Download the NEET SS allotment PDF on the next window

  • Search the All India Rank (AIR) and check the details and college allotted

To Download NEET SS 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter

  • Visit mcc.nic.in

  • On the online services section, click on allotment letter round-1

  • Insert NEET SS roll number and security pin on the designated spaces

  • Submit and download the allotment letter of NEET SS 2020 from the next window

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty MCC
