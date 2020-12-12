MCC Declares NEET SS 2020 Counselling Round 1 Result, Allotment Letter

NEET SS counselling round 1 result 2020 has been declared at mcc.nic.in. Along with the counselling round 1 result, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the administering body of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam -- Super Speciality (NEET - SS) has also released the NEET SS round 1 allotment letters.

As per the NEET SS counselling 2020 dates, NEET SS round 1 counselling qualified candidates must report at the allotted institutes between December 12 and December 17. Round 2 of NEET SS counselling, as per the MCC NEET SS counselling dates is scheduled to begin from December 18.

A statement on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) website said: “The Final Result for Round 1 of SS counselling is available now candidates can download their allotment letter and proceed for Reporting.”

To Download NEET SS Round 1 Counselling Result

Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Check the final result for DM, McH and DNB SS available from the download section

Download the NEET SS allotment PDF on the next window

Search the All India Rank (AIR) and check the details and college allotted

To Download NEET SS 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Letter