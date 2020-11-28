MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in; Direct Link

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the NEET phase two counselling results 2020 today, on November 28. The counselling committee has declared the MCC NEET round 2 result at mcc.nic.in. The MCC NEET counselling 2020 result has been declared for the admission to 15 per cent seats in all government medical and dental colleges and 100 per cent seats in Deemed and Central Universities, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats. Candidates shortlisted in the MCC NEET round 2 counselling will be required to report for admission at the allotted institutions along with their downloaded NEET UG allotment letter between November 28 and December 8, 2020.

MCC NEET Round Two Counselling Result -- Direct Link

To check the NEET counselling round 2 result and to download the NEET counselling allotment results, the candidates have to login at the MCC website and use the NEET counselling roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials. The counselling committee was supposed to announce the MCC NEET UG counselling round two results on Friday, November 27. However, it delayed the result and released it today.

How To Check NEET Counselling Round Two Result

Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in On the download section, click on the NEET UG Counselling result available Download the NEET counselling round 2 result in PDF format Use Ctrl+F keys to search the roll number and rank

NEET Allotment Letter 2020: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

2. Go to the UG Counselling section

3. Under the ‘Online Services’ section, click on allotment letter

4. Select round, enter roll number, date of birth and security pin

5. Submit and download the seat allotment letter

“It is for the information to all the candidates that the Provisional Result for Round-2 of UG Counselling for MBBS/ BDS seats is now available. Final result will be displayed on November 30, 2020," read an MCC statemnet.

It further added: "Any discrepancy in the result may be informed to MCC of DGHS through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com till 01:00 (PM) of November 29, 2020, after which the result will be treated as Final. Candidates are requested to wait for the Final Result and Allotment Letter before proceeding for booking of tickets etc. for the purpose of Reporting to the allotted college. Downloading of Allotment letter facility will be available from November 30, 2020.”