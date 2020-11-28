MCC To Declare NEET Round 2 Counselling Result Today At Mcc.nic.in

  • Home
MCC NEET Round 2 Counselling: MCC will announce the NEET counselling 2020 round 2 seat allotment result today at mcc.nic.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 9:13 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the NEET round 2 counselling 2020 results today. The MCC NEET counselling 2020 result will be declared for the admission to 15 per cent seats in all government medical and dental colleges and 100 per cent seats in Deemed and Central University, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS, and JIPMER seats. Aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS will be able to check their NEET phase two results on the MCC official website of MCC -- mcc.nic.in.

To access the NEET counselling result phase two and to download allotment results, students will have to use their roll numbers and dates of birth as login credentials in the official website. Candidates shortlisted in the MCC NEET round 2 counselling will be required to report for admission at the allotted institutions between November 28 and December 8, 2020.

NEET Allotment Letter 2020: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.

2. Go to the UG Counselling section.

3. Under the ‘Online Services’ section, click on allotment letter.

4. Select round, enter roll number, date of birth and security pin.

5. Submit and download the seat allotment letter.

As per the MCC NEET 2020 counselling dates, the counselling committee will start the registration for the third or mop-up round of NEET counselling from December 10 to December 14, 2020. The MCC mop-up round counselling results will be announced on December 17 and the selected candidates will be able to take admission for the undergraduate medical seats between December 18 and December 26, 2020.

