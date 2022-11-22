MCC Counselling NEET UG 2022: Round-2 Reporting For MBBS, BDS Admission Ends Today

  • Home
MCC has said that all candidates must ensure that the admission process by allotted college should be made through intraMCC online reporting portal.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 9:47 am IST

NEET UG round-2 reporting ends today
New Delhi:

The last date to report for MBBS and BDS seats against the NEET UG round-2 counselling is today, November 22. UG medical aspirants yet to report to the allotted colleges will have to report to the respective allotted medical colleges by today. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) which administers UG medical counselling has said that all candidates must ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC and admission taken through offline mode will be treated null and void.

“All candidates shall ensure that admission process by allotted college should be made through online reporting portal of intraMCC, an MCC statement said.

“Any admission take through offline mode will be treated null & void,” it added.

While reporting to the allotted colleges against second round of counselling, medical aspirants will be required to submit certain documents including: NEET UG 2022 admit card, NEET UG 2022 result, NEET UG 2022 allotment letter issued by MCC, marksheet of Class 10 and Class 12 certificate.

28,683 candidates have been allotted seats in the NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling. The counselling committee will start the NEET UG mop-up round counselling from November 23, while the choice filling and locking can be done between November 24 and 29, 2022.

