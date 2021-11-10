MCC NEET Counselling 2021

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the NEET 2021 counselling for admission to MBBS/BDS courses in colleges like AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU among others. MCC allots seats to the NEET UG qualified students on the basis of merit shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). MCC NEET UG counselling schedule will be released on the official MCC website-- mcc.nic.in shortly. MCC conducts counselling for 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 100 per cent seats in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER.

Along with MCC, the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) also conducts the NEET counselling for admission to AYUSH courses, Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor in Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS).

MCC NEET UG counselling schedule will be released on the MCC official website-- mcc.nic.in. Students will be required to register at the MCC portal using the asked credentials to proceed with the counselling process. After registering, candidates will be required to fill in the course and college, MCC will allot seats on the basis of filled choices.

MCC Counselling 2021: Latest Updates

Students who qualify NEET UG by scoring 50 per cent marks in case of unreserved candidates and 40 per cent marks in case of reserved category students will be eligible to apply for the MCC NEET counselling. The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) and state counselling administering bodies are yet to announce the NEET UG counselling dates.

NEET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

Students appearing for MCC counselling 2021 will be required to submit a set of documents and details while registering on the MCC portal. Applicants must make sure to keep a copy of NEET UG application form 2021 while registering for MCC counselling as the details mentioned on the application form should be the same as filled in the counselling form.

Some of the required documents are as followed: