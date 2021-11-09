MCC Counselling 2021: Check AIIMS Reservation, Admission Procedure

MCC conducts counselling process for admission to 18 AIIMS across India

AIIMS is one of the top medical institutions of India and candidates who qualify NEET UG get admission in MBBS and BDS courses on the basis of merit. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the MCC NEET counselling process for admission to 18 AIIMS across India. NEET MCC counselling 2021 will begin shortly and students will be required to register at mcc.nic.in to proceed with the MCC UG counselling process once started.

Last year, the counselling for UG medical seats was conducted in four rounds: round 1, AIQ round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. Out of the four rounds, three rounds- round 1, AIQ round 2, mop-up round were conducted online by MCC and the stray vacancy round was conducted by AIIMS.

MCC forwards the list of registered candidates for the stray vacancy round. MCC allots seats on the basis of the seat matrix provided by AIIMS.

AIIMS Reservation:

AIIMS adhere to the reservation policy of the central government and it is applied only on the seats contributed by AIIMS to AIQ:

SC- 15 per cent

ST- 7.5 per cent

OBC- 27 per cent (non-creamy layer)

PwD- 5 per cent horizontal reservation

EWS- 10 per cent

Students who have qualified NEET UG 2021 will be given admission on the basis of their NEET AIR to MBBS and BDS courses via MCC counselling 2021.

MCC will release the counselling schedule shortly on the official website and students must register themselves for the counselling within the stipulated time.

To fill in the required details as asked while filling the counselling form, students are advised to keep their NEET UG application form within and information provided on the counselling portal should be exact as on the NEET UG form. Any discrepancies may lead to the rejection of candidature.