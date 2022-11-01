  • Home
MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2

The medical colleges, the MCC statement added, can contribute their seats up to November 2 (5 pm), after which the intramcc portal will be closed and no request for NEET UG seat contribution will be entertained.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 3:44 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked the medical colleges not to contribute the undergraduate seats remaining vacant after NEET UG round-1 counselling or those which have already been contributed in round-1 in the next round as such UG medical seats are in the system. An MCC statement said that such vacant seats of round-1 will lead to duplication of seats in the matrix. The participating institutes, the MCC added, can contribute their seats up to 5 pm of November 2, after which the intramcc portal will be closed and no request for NEET UG seat contribution will be entertained.

“As Round-1 of All India UG Counselling 2022 got complete on 29th October, 2022 as per schedule, it is for the information to all participating Colleges/ Institutes (AIQ/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Central Institutes) that the intramcc portal for contribution of seats for Round-2 is now open,” the MCC in a statement said.

It further added: “Colleges/ Institutes where there has been increase of seats by NMC can contribute the additional seats/ increase in seats on the portal. It may be noted that colleges should not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round-1or those which have already been contributed in Round-1 as such seats are in system.”

The NEET UG round-2 counselling registration will start from November 2 to November 7, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 round-2 choice filling and locking will be held between November 3 and 8, 2022.

