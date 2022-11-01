MCC Asks Medical Colleges Not To Contribute Vacant Seats Of NEET UG 2022 Round-1 In Round-2
The medical colleges, the MCC statement added, can contribute their seats up to November 2 (5 pm), after which the intramcc portal will be closed and no request for NEET UG seat contribution will be entertained.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has asked the medical colleges not to contribute the undergraduate seats remaining vacant after NEET UG round-1 counselling or those which have already been contributed in round-1 in the next round as such UG medical seats are in the system. An MCC statement said that such vacant seats of round-1 will lead to duplication of seats in the matrix. The participating institutes, the MCC added, can contribute their seats up to 5 pm of November 2, after which the intramcc portal will be closed and no request for NEET UG seat contribution will be entertained.
Recommended: NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities) as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now
Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now
MBBS Admissions @ Manipal University College Malaysia. 69 Years Legacy. 10,000+ Alumni in the Malaysian Health Care Sector. 1000+ Bed Hospital for Clinical Training. Apply Now
“As Round-1 of All India UG Counselling 2022 got complete on 29th October, 2022 as per schedule, it is for the information to all participating Colleges/ Institutes (AIQ/ Deemed/ Central Universities/ Central Institutes) that the intramcc portal for contribution of seats for Round-2 is now open,” the MCC in a statement said.
It further added: “Colleges/ Institutes where there has been increase of seats by NMC can contribute the additional seats/ increase in seats on the portal. It may be noted that colleges should not contribute the seats remaining vacant after Round-1or those which have already been contributed in Round-1 as such seats are in system.”
The NEET UG round-2 counselling registration will start from November 2 to November 7, 2022. The NEET UG 2022 round-2 choice filling and locking will be held between November 3 and 8, 2022.