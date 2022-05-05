  • Home
MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling

The last day of NEET PG admission for All India Quota counselling by MCC and DGHS is Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 5, 2022 9:06 pm IST

MCC Announces Last Date For Admission To NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling
MCC announced the last date for admission to NEET PG All India quota counselling
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Medical Commission, or NMC, has announced the last date for admission to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 All India Quota (AIQ) and State Quota counselling today. The last day of NEET PG admission for All India Quota counselling by MCC and DGHS is Saturday, May 7, 2022. The last date for the NEET PG admission for State Quota counselling is also May 7, 2022.

In the notice shared by the Medical Counselling Committee, the last day of NEET SS admission for All India Quota counselling and State Quota counselling (Counselling for 100 % seats of Super Speciality Courses is conducted by MCC and DGHS) is mentioned as April 30, 2022.

“Accordingly, the last dates of PG/SS Counselling for the academic year 2021 may be notified on MNC website for information/ knowledge of State Counselling authorities/medical colleges,” National Medical Commission on the latest notice said.

NEET PG, NEET SS AIQ, State Quota Counselling: Official Notice

To know the last dates of PG/SS Counselling for the academic year 2021, aspirants from MD, MS, Diploma, D.M, M.Ch, DNB SS can check the MNC official website- nmc.org.in.

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted as an online test for applicants seeking admission to MD, MS or Postgraduate Diploma programmes in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST and JIPMER.

