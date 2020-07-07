MCA Course Duration Reduced To 2 Years

The Master of Computer Application (MCA) course will now be a two year course. From the coming academic session, MCA programme will be taught as per the new course duration.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 2:33 pm IST

MCA Course Duration Reduced To 2 Years
The enrolment number in MCA programme has been reducing.
New Delhi:

The Master of Computer Application (MCA) course will now be a two year course. It was decided to reduce the course duration by one year, in the 545th Meeting of University Grant Commission (UGC) held in December 2019. From the coming academic session, MCA programme will be taught as per the new course duration.

So far, the course was of three years' duration.

Candidates who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University) obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination, are eligible to enroll in the MCA course.

The enrolment number in MCA programme has been reducing. In 2019-2020 the number of takers for this course had reduced by 38,964 in comparison to the number of takers in 2015-16.

The integrated MCA course is of 5 years duration and candidates who have passed 10+2 examination with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Accountancy as compulsory subjects and have obtained at least 45% marks (40% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the above subjects taken together are eligible to apply.

For institutions to run MCA course, having MOOCs facility centre and innovation laboratory is a must. The classrooms should be equipped with LCD projector, smart board, internet connection, etc.

