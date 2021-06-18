MBSE results 2021 declared

The Mizoram Board of School Education has declared the MBSE Class 12 results. The MBSE HSSLC result 2021 has been released on the board's official website- mbse.edu.in. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office. The Class 12 board exams under MBSE were conducted offline for various streams in April under strict COVID-19 protocols. A total of 11,849 students have registered for the examinations, according to the board controller of examinations Lalrinmawia Ralte.

Mizoram Board Result Class 12: Direct Link





Students can also check their results either through phone call or by sending a message on WhatsApp. Results can also be obtained by sending SMS- MBSE12Roll No> to 5676750.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC result 2021 link on the home page of MBSE

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the HSSLC result 2021 Mizoram board

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 12 was 78.52%. As many as 12,324 candidates had appeared in the MBSE HSSLC exam 2020 out of whom 9,773 had passed. The pass percentage of male candidates was 77.81%. The pass percentage of girl candidates was slightly higher and at 79.14%.

On May 3, the MBSE had declared the results of Class 10 students. The pass percentage was 82.43, the highest since the Class10 exams were conducted by the board in 1978.