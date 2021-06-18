Mizoram Board To Announce Class 12 Results Today

Image credit: Shutterstock MBSE HSSLC result 2021 will be released today

The Mizoram Board of School Education will announce the MBSE Class 12 results today. A notification issued by the board on Wednesday said that result of the Class-12 examinations will be declared by noon today. The MBSE HSSLC result 2021 will be declared on the board's official website- mbse.edu.in. Results will not be displayed on the premises of the board's office due to the present COVID-19 pandemic, the official notification said.

On May 3, the MBSE had declared the results of Class 10 students. The pass percentage was 82.43, the highest since the Class10 exams were conducted by the board in 1978.

The Class 12 board exams under MBSE were conducted offline for various streams in April under strict COVID-19 protocols. A total of 11,849 students have registered for the examinations, according to the board controller of examinations Lalrinmawia Ralte.

Students can also check their results either through phone call or by sending a message on WhatsApp. Results can also be obtained by sending SMS- MBSE12Roll No> to 5676750.

Last year, the pass percentage of Class 12 was 78.52%. As many as 12,324 candidates had appeared in the MBSE HSSLC exam 2020 out of whom 9,773 had passed. The pass percentage of male candidates was 77.81%. The pass percentage of girl candidates was slightly higher and at 79.14%.

MBSE HSSLC Result 2021: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC result 2021 link on the home page of MBSE

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the HSSLC result 2021 Mizoram board

How To Check Mizoram Class 12 Results On Private Portals

Step 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

Step 2: Select the state -- Mizoram

Step 3: Select class and stream

Step 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

Step 5: Submit and access the Mizoram HSSLC Class 12 results 2021