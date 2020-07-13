  • Home
  • MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Class 12th Results Likely Tomorrow, Know How To Check

Mizoram Board Class 12th results will be declared tomorrow. The Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, website -- mbse.edu.in will host the HSSLC Class 12th result 2020.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 9:02 pm IST | Source: Careers360

MBSE HSSLC Class 12th Results Likely Tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, is likely to announce the Class 12 results tomorrow. Students can check the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or HSSLC, exam results on the official website of the board -- mbse.edu.in. Students can check their HSSLC result 2020 Mizoram board using the registration numbers and roll numbers. Apart from the official website of the board, students can also access their HSSLC results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

A few papers of HSSLC Class 12 Mizoram board exams could not be conducted as per schedule due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the board held the remaining papers in Arts, Commerce and Science streams from June 16 to June 18. The board has already declared the MBSE HSLC, or Class 10 exam, results on May 13, 2020.

MBSE HSLC Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC result 2020 link on the home page of MBSE

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view the HSSLC result 2020 Mizoram board

To view the results on the private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com, students have to first register with their names and roll numbers at the website. However, for authentication, students can cross-check the HSSLC results 2020 Mizoram board with the official website.

