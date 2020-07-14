MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 @ Mbse.edu.in; Know How To Check

  • Home
Mizoram Board Class 12th results will be declared soon. The Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, will publish the HSSLC Class 12th result 2020 on the official website -- mbse.edu.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 9:44 am IST | Source: Careers360

MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be available on mbse.edu.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Mizoram Board of School Education, or MBSE, is expected to declare the HSSLC, or Class 12, results soon. The official website of the board -- mbse.edu.in will host the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate, or HSSLC, exam results. Students can access the Mizoram board HSSLC result 2020 with the help of registration numbers and roll numbers as mentioned in the MBSE admit cards. Along with the official website of the board, students can also view their HSSLC Class 12 results from private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

MBSE had already declared the HSLC, or Class 10, results on May 13. Lalhlimpuii C Vanlalsiama, Simon Shangpliang and Singokhai Chozah topped the Class 10 HSLC exam with 476 marks. They were students of St. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Aizawl.

MBSE HSLC Result 2020: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MBSE -- mbse.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC result 2020 link on the home page of MBSE

Step 3: Insert the roll number and registration number as mentioned in the MBSE HSSLC admit cards

Step 4: Submit and view the HSSLC result 2020 Mizoram board

How To Check Mizoram Class 12 Results On Private Portals

STEP 1: Visit indiaresults.com or examresults.net

STEP 2: Select the state -- Mizoram

STEP 3: Select class and stream

STEP 4: Register the roll number, email address and phone number

STEP 5: Submit and access the Mizoram HSSLC Class 12 results 2020

