MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Website, How To Check Via SMS

MBSE HSLC Result 2022: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the HSLC or Class 10 result 2022. The MBSE HSLC results 2022 for Class 10 have been announced on the official website of the Mizoram Board-- mbse.edu.in. MBSE conducted the Mizoram HSLC board exams 2022 between February 28 and March 22.

Candidates can check their MBSE Class 10 results by visiting the official website of the Mizoram Board. To download HSLC mark sheets, students will have to login with their roll number and registration number.

The Mizoram Board 10th results contain information such as the candidate's name, registration number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, overall marks, and grade.

MBSE HSLC Result 2022: Website

To check and download MBSE HSLC 2022 result, candidates need to visit the official website-- mbse.edu.in.

MBSE HSLC Result 2022: Direct Link

Candidates can download their Mizoram Board 10th results 2022 by clicking here.

MBSE HSLC Result 2022 Via SMS

Apart from the official website, students can also get their MBSE HSLC 2022 result via SMS. To check Mizoram 10th result on phone through SMS facility, candidates should type ‘MBSE 10 (space) roll number and send it to 5676750.