MBOSE SSLC Result Date Confirmed

The Meghalaya board SSLC, or Class 10 results will be declared on July 20. The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, in a statement issued today has confirmed the Meghalaya board Class 10 results date. Students can access the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, or SSLC, results by logging in at the MBOSE website -- mbose.in. MBOSE SSLC result 2020 will be published in the form of a booklet on the board's website. To fulfill COVID-19 social-distancing norms on the result day, the board will not display the SSLC Class 10 results offline at the board office and examination centres.

The MBOSE statement issued said: “The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the Examination Centres due to the COVID-19 situation.”

The statement further added: “Marksheets and certificates shall be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned.”

The Meghalaya board had already declared the Class 12th Science, Commerce, Vocational and Arts results. The overall pass percentage for regular students in the Science stream was 72.24 per cent, Commerce stream was 79.60 per cent and Arts stream was 74.34 per cent. While the overall pass percentage in the vocational courses stood at 83.33 per cent.

How To Check MBOSE SSLC Class 10 Result 2020

Students will be able to view and download their MBOSE SSLC results 2020 from the official website. The statement confirming the SSLC result date also has mention of some websites for the students to access the Meghalaya MBOSE result 2020 Class 10 results online including www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.

To check MBOSE Class 10 results, students have to visit the websites and on the designated link submit their roll numbers or other required login credentials.