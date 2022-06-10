MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results

  • Home
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education will announce MBOSE SSLC and HSSLC Arts results 2022 today, June 10.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 9:02 am IST

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result 2022 today
New Delhi:

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce SSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) Arts results 2022 today, June 10. The Meghalaya Board 10th and 12th results will be announced during office hours. Once declared, the students can check their MBOSE Arts result 2022 on the official website- mbose.in. Apart from this, the Meghalaya Class 10 and Class 12 results will be also available at megresults.nic.in. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Live

This year, around 50,000 students appeared in the MBOSE SSCL exam, while nearly 20,000 candidates took the MBOSE HSSLC Arts exam 2022.

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Results 2022: How To Check

  1. Visit the official website- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the designated result 2022 link
  3. Enter all the required credentials and click on submit
  4. The MBOSE 10th, 12th Arts result will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the MBOSE result

The Meghalaya Board has already announced the MBOSE 12th Commerce and Science results on May 26. This year, a total of 83.63 per cent candidates passed the 12th Commerce stream exam, while the pass percentage for MBOSE Science and Vocational streams was 71.62 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively.

