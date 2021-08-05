MBOSE Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Class 10th, 12th Arts Results Today
MBOSE Results 2021: The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results can be accessed at the official website of the board -- mbose.in.
The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and 12 results today for Arts students. The Class 12 Arts and Class 10 results would be announced today- August 5, 2021, at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Students would be able to check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in. The Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2021 will be available on the official website -- megresults.nic.in. The Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2021 will also be available on the official websites mbose.in. There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid situation.
Follow MBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE Updates here:
To check MBOSE Result 2021, go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in, then click on the designated MBOSE result 2021 link. Now, enter required details and click on the submit button. The MBOSE result 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter required details and click submit
Step 4: View and download the result.
MBOSE Result 2021: Last Year's Result Of Vocational Stream
For vocational streams, out of a total of 12 students, 10 had passed in 2020 and the overall pass percentage was 83.33 per cent.
MBOSE Result 2021: Science, Commerce Pass Percentage From 2020
In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE.
Class 12 HSSLC Arts Result: Last Year's Pass Percentage
Class 12 HSSLC Arts, 74.34 per cent of total students had passed last year.
MBOSE Class 10th Result: Data From Last Year
In 2020, a total of 51,337 students had registered for the MBOSE Class 10th exam of which 25,195 have passed. The overall pass percentage in Class 10th SSLC result was 50.31 per cent.
1: Go to the official website-- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in
2: Click on the designated result 2021 link
3: Enter required details and click submit
4: View and download the result.
MBOSE Result 2021: Official Statement
“The result(s) booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” an official statement read.
The MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Arts results can be accessed at the official website of the board -- mbose.in.
The Class 12, or HSSLC, Arts results will be announced at 10 am and the Class 10, or SSLC, exam results will be declared at 11 am.
Meghalaya Class 10th and Class 12th Arts results will be announced today, August 5, for the students of Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE).