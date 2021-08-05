Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE Results 2021: 10th, 12th Arts result today

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of Class 10 and 12 results today for Arts students. The Class 12 Arts and Class 10 results would be announced today- August 5, 2021, at 10 am and 11 am respectively. Students would be able to check their results on the official website of MBOSE, megresults.nic.in. The Meghalaya Class 12th Result 2021 will be available on the official website -- megresults.nic.in. The Meghalaya MBOSE Result 2021 will also be available on the official websites mbose.in. There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid situation.

