MBOSE Result 2020: Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result Soon @ Megresults.nic.in

MBOSE result 2020: The result of the HSSLC or Class 12 examinations of Science, Commerce and Vocational streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura, will be announced on July 9. The MBOSE result will be released on the official result portal of the Board at megresults.nic.in. The Meghalaya Board has also said the MOBOSE result booklet of the examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014 and the whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the Covid-19 situation,” the official notification on the MBOSE said.

MBOSE result 2020: Direct links to check HSSLC results

Click on the direct links given here to download your MBOSE HSSLC results:

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science) 2020

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce) 2020

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Arts) 2020

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Vocational) 2020

MBOSE result 2020: Alternative options to check HSSLC results

Results can also be accessed from the websites mentioned below:

www.jagranjosh.com

www.meghalayaonline.in

www.meghalaya.shiksha

www.results.shiksha

The Meghalaya government had earlier made arrangements to allow students to appear for the remaining papers of the higher secondary board examinations from their respective home district headquarters.

The facility was arranged for over 3,700 students for the papers of subjects like mathematics, physical education, statistics and western music from 59 centres across the state, which began on June 8.