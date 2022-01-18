Meghalaya Board Releases MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Exam Datesheets 2022; Check Schedule Here

Image credit: Shutterstock Meghalaya Board releases MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC exam datesheets 2022

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Exam 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the date sheets for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2022.

As per the schedule released by the Meghalaya Board, the MBOSE Class 10 board exams will be conducted between March 24 and April 6. The MBOSE Class 12 board exams will be held between March 25 and April 21. Students can check the MBOSE exam time table on the official website- mbose.in.

Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2022: Dates

March 24– English

March 28– Science and Technology

March 30– Indian Languages/Additional English

April 1– Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational

April 4– Social Science

April 6– Mathematics

Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Exam 2022: Dates

March 25- English

March 28- Psychology/Physics/Accountancy

March 29- MIL/Alternative English/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)

March 30- Elective Languages/Biology/Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV

April 1- Geography/Business Studies

April 4- Philosophy/Chemistry/Poultry Farming V/Computer Technique-V

April 5- Economics

April 6- Home Science/Poultry Farming VI/ Computer Technique-VI

April 7- Mathematics

April 8- Political Science

April 11- Computer Science/Informatics Practices

April 12- Education

April 13- History

April 14- Vocational Subjects

April 18- Physical Education

April 19- Anthropology

April 20- Music (Western)

April 21- Statistics

Students will be given fifteen minutes of reading time after receiving their question papers at 9:45 am. The MBOSE exam will begin at 10 am. For vocational subjects, the duration of exam will be one hour.

“In the event of the important announcement from the State/Central Government on dates coinciding with the programme, rescheduling of the examination programme if deemed necessary will be done,” the official notice reads.