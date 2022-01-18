Meghalaya Board Releases MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Exam Datesheets 2022; Check Schedule Here
As per the schedule released by the Meghalaya Board, the MBOSE Class 10 board exams will be conducted between March 24 and April 6. The MBOSE Class 12 board exams will be held between March 25 and April 21.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC, SSLC Exam 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the date sheets for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam 2022.
Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) Exam 2022: Dates
March 24– English
March 28– Science and Technology
March 30– Indian Languages/Additional English
April 1– Health and Physical Education/Computer Science/Vocational
April 4– Social Science
April 6– Mathematics
Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) Exam 2022: Dates
March 25- English
March 28- Psychology/Physics/Accountancy
March 29- MIL/Alternative English/Entrepreneurship (Vocational)
March 30- Elective Languages/Biology/Poultry Farming-IV/Computer Technique-IV
April 1- Geography/Business Studies
April 4- Philosophy/Chemistry/Poultry Farming V/Computer Technique-V
April 5- Economics
April 6- Home Science/Poultry Farming VI/ Computer Technique-VI
April 7- Mathematics
April 8- Political Science
April 11- Computer Science/Informatics Practices
April 12- Education
April 13- History
April 14- Vocational Subjects
April 18- Physical Education
April 19- Anthropology
April 20- Music (Western)
April 21- Statistics
Students will be given fifteen minutes of reading time after receiving their question papers at 9:45 am. The MBOSE exam will begin at 10 am. For vocational subjects, the duration of exam will be one hour.
“In the event of the important announcement from the State/Central Government on dates coinciding with the programme, rescheduling of the examination programme if deemed necessary will be done,” the official notice reads.