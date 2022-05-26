Image credit: shutterstock.com MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be available on the websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26. The result of HSSLC (Science, Commerce and Vocational) exams will be announced today around 10 am, according to MBOSE. Once released, the students can check the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam results on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers. "The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," MBOSE release mentioned.

Around 30,000 candidates appeared in the HSSLC, Class 12 exam which was concluded in April. Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 75.85 per cent, and 80.93 per cent students passed in the Commerce stream.