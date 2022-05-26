MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live: Meghalaya Board 12th Result Today At Megresults.nic.in
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: The result of HSSLC (Science, Commerce and Vocational) exams will be announced today around 10 am, according to MBOSE. HSSLC result will be available at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Live Updates: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam 2022 on Thursday, May 26. The result of HSSLC (Science, Commerce and Vocational) exams will be announced today around 10 am, according to MBOSE. Once released, the students can check the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 exam results on the official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in.
MBOSE will also release the HSSLC result booklet online which contain the details on stream-wise pass percentage and details on toppers. "The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," MBOSE release mentioned.
Around 30,000 candidates appeared in the HSSLC, Class 12 exam which was concluded in April. Last year, the overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 75.85 per cent, and 80.93 per cent students passed in the Commerce stream.
Live updates
MBOSE SSLC Result 2022 When?
The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE will announce the SSLC, Class 10 exam result in June. MBOSE Joint Director M.Marabaniang told Careers360, "The HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, 10th result 2022 will be announced in June." Read More
MBOSE 12th Result 2022: Students Appeared In HSSLC Exam
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of 2020
In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE. For vocational streams, the pass percentage was 83.33 per cent. Read More
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Direct Link To Check
When Will MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Will Be Declared?
How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 At Megresults.nic.in
- Visit the MBOSE official websites- mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
- Click on the "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022" link
- Enter your HSSLC roll number and captcha, and click on submit
- MBOSE HSSLC 12th result will appear on the screen
- Download HSSLC marksheet, take a printout for future reference.
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check
MBOSE HSSLC 2022 Minimum Passing Marks
The students need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks to pass the Meghalaya Board, MBOSE HSSLC, Class 12 exam.
MBOSE HSSLC, 12th Result 2022 Today
