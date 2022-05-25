MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years

Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE Meghalaya HSSLC result 2022 tomorrow

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the MBOSE HSSLC result on Thursday, May 26. The Meghalaya 12th result 2022 will be released on the official websites- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Candidates will MBOSE Class 12 result by using their log-in credentials- registration number and roll number. The MBOSE will declare the Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022 for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. The HSSLC Arts stream and MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC results 2022 will be released in June.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

Around 30,000 candidates appeared in the HSSLC Meghalaya board exams this year which were conducted between March and April.

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2022: Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years

In 2021: The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 75.85 per cent, while 80.93 per cent for the Commerce stream.

In 2020: The overall pass percentage for the Science and Commerce stream was 72.24 per cent and 79.60 per cent respectively.

In 2019: The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 73.80 per cent, while for Commerce, it was 79.24 per cent.

In 2018: The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 74.58 per cent, for commerce stream students was 79.84 per cent, and 81.62 per cent for arts students.

In 2017: The pass percentage for Commerce students was 71.87 per cent, while for Science stream students, it was 76.76 per cent.

To pass the Class 12 MBOSE exam, students have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in Meghalaya HSSLC result. Candidates also need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects. Those students who are unable to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for a compartmental exam.