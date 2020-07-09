Image credit: Shutterstock Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 today

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will release the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 on the board’s official website today. Students can access the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results through the MBOSE official websites, www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be declared for all the streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational. The Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 can also be accessed from private portals including www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.The Meghalaya Board Class 12 exams were to be completed in March but a few papers had to be rescheduled to June 8 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.