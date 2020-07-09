Live

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be available on the board's official websites, www.mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 9, 2020 9:35 am IST | Source: Careers360

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 today
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will release the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 on the board’s official website today. Students can access the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results through the MBOSE official websites, www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be declared for all the streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational. The Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 can also be accessed from private portals including www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.The Meghalaya Board Class 12 exams were to be completed in March but a few papers had to be rescheduled to June 8 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Live updates

Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will release the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 today on www.mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.

09:35 AM IST
July 9, 2020

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 will be declared today for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams. MBOSE official websites have separate links for all four streams. Students can click on their respective streams and enter the details to access results.

09:15 AM IST
July 9, 2020

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 can be accessed from private portals including www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha. However, students are advised to cross-check the results with the one given on the official websites.

08:50 AM IST
July 9, 2020

Students can download the result booklet from the official website of Meghalaya Board of School Education. MBOSE, in a statement issued on Monday, said: "The whole results booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation."

08:39 AM IST
July 9, 2020

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 today

Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE,  announced that it will release the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 on www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in.

