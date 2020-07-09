MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results Today @ Megresults.nic.in, Mbose.in

Image credit: Shutterstock Meghalaya HSSLC Results 2020 available today at 10 am

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will release the Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Results on the board’s official website at 10 am. Students can access the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results by logging in at the MBOSE website. The Meghalaya board will declare the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 for all the streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational. An MBOSE statement issued on July 6 said: “The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.” “There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the statement read.

The Meghalaya Class 12 exams were scheduled to be concluded on March 25 but a few papers had to be rescheduled and held from June 8 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Result

STEP 1: Visit www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the specific links under streams, insert login credentials

STEP 3: Submit and view MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th results

Students can also access the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th results from portals including www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.