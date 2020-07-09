  • Home
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results Today @ Megresults.nic.in, Mbose.in

Meghalaya Board to announce the MBOSE Class 12 HSSLC results at 10 am on www.megresults.nic.in, www.mbose.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 9, 2020 8:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board Class 12 Results Today @ Megresults.nic.in, Mbose.in
Meghalaya HSSLC Results 2020 available today at 10 am
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will release the Meghalaya HSSLC Class 12 Results on the board’s official website at 10 am. Students can access the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results by logging in at the MBOSE website. The Meghalaya board will declare the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020 for all the streams: Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational. An MBOSE statement issued on July 6 said: “The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.” “There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” the statement read.

The Meghalaya Class 12 exams were scheduled to be concluded on March 25 but a few papers had to be rescheduled and held from June 8 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Result

STEP 1: Visit www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in

STEP 2: On the specific links under streams, insert login credentials

STEP 3: Submit and view MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th results

Students can also access the MBOSE HSSLC Class 12th results from portals including www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.

MBOSE HSSLC result Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education Meghalaya Board Results
