MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 12 Arts Results On July 13

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result Date Confirmed

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, will declare the Meghalaya HSSLC Arts result 2020 on July 13. Students can access the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results by logging in at the MBOSE website -- mbose.in. MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020 will be published in the form of a booklet on the board's website. To comply with COVID-19 social-distancing norms on the result day, the board will not display Meghalaya 12th result offline at the board office.

“The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” read an MBOSE statement.

The statement further added: “Marksheets and Certificates for all the streams shall be issued together in due course of time.”

This year, Meghalaya 12th Arts result has been delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Meghalaya board had already declared the Class 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational results. The overall pass percentage for regular students in the Science stream was 72.24% and Commerce stream was 79.60%. Out of total 12 students in vocational courses, 10 passed making the overall pass percentage 83.33%.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020

Candidates will be able to access their HSSLC Arts results from the official website. The statement confirming the HSSLC Arts result date also mentions some websites for the students to access the results online including www.megresults.nic.in, www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, www.results.shiksha.

To Check MBOSE HSSLC Class 12 Result

STEP 1: Visit the links provided

STEP 2: On the designated links under results, insert login credentials like roll numbers or registration numbers

STEP 3: Submit and view MBOSE HSSLC Arts Class 12th results