Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 available on www.mbose.in, www.megresults.nic.in.

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, will declare the Meghalaya Class 12 Arts result 2020 today. Students can access the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) through the official website, www.mbose.in, www.megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020 will be available as a booklet on the board’s official website. This year, to comply with the social distancing norms of COVID-19 lockdown, the results will only be available online and will not be published in the regional offices.

MBOSE, in an official statement, said: “The result of the HSSLC examinations, 2020 (Arts) streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on July 13. The result booklet of the Examination has been discontinued with effect from 2014.”

The Meghalaya board had already declared the Class 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational results. The overall pass percentage for regular students in the Science stream was 72.24% and Commerce stream was 79.60%. Out of a total 12 students in vocational courses, 10 of them passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 83.33%.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 by logging in to the board’s official website results.mbose.in. Follow the instructions given below to access the results.

Step 1: Visit www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 Arts Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click enter

Step 4: View and download the result.