Meghalaya Board To Not Display Class 12 Result In MBOSE Office

MBOSE will release the Class 12 result today at 10 am.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will not display the Class 12 result on its board office. Instead, the Board will host the result along with the result booklet on its website and will make it available for students to download. “The whole Results Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in," the MBOSE has said. “There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” it has added. In a general practice, the entire result of all the students are displayed in the Board office.

Meghalaya Class 12 Result Link

MBOSE will release the Class 12 result today at 10 am. The exams were held in March except few papers which had to be rescheduled and held from June 8 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Students can check the MBOSE 12th result at the official website www.megresults.nic.in. Unlike last year, this year the MBOSE will release Class 12 result for all the three streams on a single day. Last year the result of Class 12 Arts exam was released later and other results were declared before that.

Last year the Meghalaya board had declared the Class 12 Science and Commerce result first. The result was announced on May 8. The Class 12 Arts result was declared on May 26. 71.07% students Class 12 exam in Science stream. The pass percentage in Commerce and Vocational courses were 79.24% and 94.11%, respectively. 76.28% students had cleared the class 12th arts exam.

Students should save a copy of the mark sheet obtained online. Pass certificates will be released by the Board immediately after the results are out. Students can collect it from their respective schools.