MBBS Will Also Be Taught In Hindi From Next Year In Uttarakhand: Medical Education Minister

According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for the colleges of Uttarakhand after studying the Hindi syllabus of MBBS implemented in Madhya Pradesh government colleges

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 5, 2022 10:33 am IST | Source: PTI

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Dehradun:

Medical courses will be taught in English as well as Hindi in Uttarakhand from the next academic session, State Medical Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said Friday. Uttarakhand will be the second state in the country to do so after Madhya Pradesh.

For this, the State Medical Education Department has constituted a four-member expert committee under the chairmanship of Dr CMS Rawat, Principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, the minister said. According to the minister, the committee will prepare a draft of a new syllabus for the colleges of Uttarakhand after studying the Hindi syllabus of MBBS implemented in Madhya Pradesh government colleges. ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah To Launch Hindi Syllabus Of Medical Education In Bhopal On October 16

After getting the draft and completing all other formalities, the MBBS course in Hindi will be started in government medical colleges from the next session, the minister said. He said this decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given by the Centre to Hindi.

On October 16, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had released textbooks in Hindi of three subjects for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in the Hindi language.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

