MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS

MBBS students must complete internships in same institute: MUHS

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has clarified that the undergraduate medical (MBBS) students will have to complete their mandatory 12-month internship at the same college where they are pursuing their degree. MUHS issued a circular on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, adhering to the new internship guidelines released by the National Medical Council (NMC).

As per the new gazette issued by the NMC on internship guidelines, externship, where students can do their internship in hospitals attached to medical colleges other than the institute they have enrolled in for MBBS courses, is not allowed anymore.

“The provision made available to students until last year where one could pursue their internship at other universities in India, including deemed institutes/universities in Maharashtra, is now being discontinued. Students will have to clear their 12-month internship at the university they are enrolled in,” according to a circular issued by MUHS.

This comes weeks after medical aspirants sought clarity, especially since many would be completing their final-year exams in May and were still unsure about the internship prospects.

In July last year, the NMC issued the Draft Regulations for Compulsory Rotating Internship 2021, which said, “All Indian Medical Graduates shall complete their entire period of compulsory rotating internship training (CRMI) in the institution where they have pursued and completed their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

This, however, received flak from students, who were attending lectures online, or at colleges in their hometowns. In response to student demand, the NMC in 2021 agreed to extend the provision for one year, taking into account the pandemic and lockdown.