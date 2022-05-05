  • Home
  • Education
  • MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS

MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS

As per the new gazette issued by the NMC on internship guidelines, externship, where students can do their internship in hospitals attached to medical colleges other than the institute they have enrolled in for MBBS courses, is not allowed anymore.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 5, 2022 11:35 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MUHS PG, Graduate Exams 2022 Postponed Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases
MUHS’s Health Science Exams From June 10; Bombay HC Refuses To Intervene
Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences (MUHS) Releases Guidelines For Winter, Summer Exams
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences Final Year MD, MS Exams Postponed
Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences Postpones Exams For Medical Students
No High Court Stay On Maharashtra Final Year Undergraduate Medical Exams
MBBS Students Must Complete Internships In Same Institute, Says MUHS
MBBS students must complete internships in same institute: MUHS
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) has clarified that the undergraduate medical (MBBS) students will have to complete their mandatory 12-month internship at the same college where they are pursuing their degree. MUHS issued a circular on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, adhering to the new internship guidelines released by the National Medical Council (NMC).

As per the new gazette issued by the NMC on internship guidelines, externship, where students can do their internship in hospitals attached to medical colleges other than the institute they have enrolled in for MBBS courses, is not allowed anymore.

“The provision made available to students until last year where one could pursue their internship at other universities in India, including deemed institutes/universities in Maharashtra, is now being discontinued. Students will have to clear their 12-month internship at the university they are enrolled in,” according to a circular issued by MUHS.

This comes weeks after medical aspirants sought clarity, especially since many would be completing their final-year exams in May and were still unsure about the internship prospects.

In July last year, the NMC issued the Draft Regulations for Compulsory Rotating Internship 2021, which said, “All Indian Medical Graduates shall complete their entire period of compulsory rotating internship training (CRMI) in the institution where they have pursued and completed their Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS).

This, however, received flak from students, who were attending lectures online, or at colleges in their hometowns. In response to student demand, the NMC in 2021 agreed to extend the provision for one year, taking into account the pandemic and lockdown.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik NMC MUHS

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Maths Exam Starts, ISC Economics Paper At 2 PM
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 2 Exams 2022 LIVE: Class 10 Maths Exam Starts, ISC Economics Paper At 2 PM
Classes Will Commence From July In Six New Nursing Colleges Of Haryana: Chief Secretary
Classes Will Commence From July In Six New Nursing Colleges Of Haryana: Chief Secretary
ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Key Pointers For Students
ISC Semester 2 Economics Exam Today; Key Pointers For Students
CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern
CBSE 10th Term 2 Mathematics Paper Today; Check Paper Pattern
Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes
Delhi Government Issues Guidelines For Admission Against Vacant Seats Of Pre Primary, Primary Classes
.......................... Advertisement ..........................