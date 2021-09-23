Image credit: Shutterstock The increase in MBBS seats will be implemented after an inspection by NMC officials

MBBS seats in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) will increase from next year. The National Medical Commission (NMC) has accepted AMU’s request for increasing the number of MBBS seats to 200 from 150, Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor said. The decision to increase MBBS seats has been taken to meet the rise in student intake, he said.

“MBBS seats to increase at Aligarh Muslim University from next year. National Medical Commission under @MoHFW_INDIA has accepted AMU’s application for increasing the number of MBBS seats from 150 to 200. To meet rise in student intake we have scaled up infrastructure & faculty,” Prof Mansoor tweeted.

MBBS seats to increase at Aligarh Muslim University from next year:

National Medical Commission under @MoHFW_INDIA has accepted AMU’s application for increasing the number of MBBS seats from 150 to 200. To meet rise in student intake we have scaled up infrastructure & faculty. — Tariq Mansoor (@ProfTariqManso1) September 23, 2021

The increase in MBBS seats will be implemented after an inspection by NMC officials.

“Now, stating that the Covid pandemic has re-affirmed the importance of an adequate number of qualified and skilled human resources in health, it is imperative that the number of MBBS seats increase in JNMC and medical colleges across the country”, said Prof Mansoor.

Meanwhile, the UP Nurses and Midwives Council, in accordance with a notification of the Indian Nursing Council, has permitted the up-gradation of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course conducted by JNMC to a BSc Nursing degree with an intake of 20 students.

“UP Nurses and Midwives Council has no objection for GNM course conducted by JNMC, AMU to be upgraded as a BSc Nursing course. The permission has been accorded,” the letter of permission from the Registrar, UP Nurses and Midwives Council stated.

“Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential to enhance preparedness for pandemics and crisis situation. With the permission to upgrade the GNM course to a BSc Nursing, we will easily meet the requirement of health workers”, Prof Mansoor said.

In India, MBBS admission is based on the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). From this year onwards, BSc Nursing admission will also be granted on the basis of NEET score.

For MBBS and BDS admission at JNMC, Aligarh Muslim University, candidates need to participate in the counsellig process conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). AMU reserves some seats under the institutional or internal quota.