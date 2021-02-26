MBBS Seats In India Increased By More Than 50% In Last Six Years: PM Modi

During the last six years, MBBS seats in India have increased by more than 30 thousand, which is a rise of more than 50 per cent from 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today during his address to the 33rd convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University. PM Modi addressed the convocation virtually.

The number of postgraduate medical seats increased by 24 thousand which is a rise of around 80 per cent from 2014, the Prime Minister added.

The government is transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector and the National Medical Commission would bring great transparency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said "Friends, we are transforming the entire medical education and healthcare sector."

A total of 17,591 candidates will be conferred with degrees and diplomas in the convocation, the Prime Minister's Office had said.

PM Modi conveyed special appreciation to the women candidates. It is always special to see women leading from the front in any field, the Prime Minister said.

The success of you all and this institution would have made MGR very happy, PM Modi added.

During his address, PM Modi said the government has sanctioned 15 more AIIMS (All India Institutes of Medical Sciences) across the country in the last 6 years. In 2014, there were 6 AIIMS in the country.

PM Modi said the Indian health ecosystem is being seen “with new eyes, new respect and new credibility.”

“You are graduating at a time when there are great appreciation and respect for Indian medical professionals, scientists and pharma professionals,” the Prime Minister said.

Dr MGR Medical University is named after the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Dr MG Ramachandran.

The university has 686 affiliated institutions under its umbrella, encompassing the disciplines of Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, Nursing, AYUSH, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Allied Health Sciences.