MBBS, PG Seats In Indian Medical Colleges Increase Massively: Government

As per a report released by the Government of India a total of 96,077 MBBS seats are available in the country out of which 51,712 are in government medical colleges and 44365 are in private medical colleges. There are 49,790 postgraduate seats of the National Medical Commission (NMC) available in the country, out of which 30,384 are in government medical colleges and 19,406 are in private medical colleges.

There is also 12,648 Diplomate of National Board (DNB) or Fellowship of National Board (FNB) PG seats out of which 4,185 are in government institutions and 8,463 are in private institutions. In addition, 1,621 PG seats are in the College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS).

Moreover, there is an increase of 67 per cent in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 648 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 87 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 96,077 as of now and an increase of 105 per cent in PG seats from 31185 before 2014 to 64,059 as of now.

The government has taken measures to increase the opportunities for medical studies and expansion of medical education in the country which include-

Central Sector Scheme for the establishment of the new medical college by upgrading district or referral hospital under which 94 new medical colleges are already functional out of 157 approved.

Central Sector Scheme for strengthening or upgradation of existing state government or central government medical colleges to increase MBBS and PG seats.

Central Sector Scheme for “upgradation of government medical colleges by the construction of super speciality blocks”. A total of 60 projects are complete out of the 75 approved.

Under the Central Sector Scheme for setting up new AIIMS, 22 AIIMS have been approved and undergraduate courses have started in 19 of these.

Relaxation in the norms for setting up of medical college in terms of the requirement for faculty, staff, bed strength and other infrastructure.

DNB qualification has been recognized for appointment as faculty to take care of the shortage of faculty.

Enhancement of age limit for the appointment, extension or re-employment against posts of teachers, Dean, Principal or Director in medical colleges up to 70 years.

As per information received from the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, the state in order to promote education in regional languages has taken a decision to impart medical education in Hindi as a pilot project. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.