Fees Of 50% Seats In Private Medical Colleges To Be At Par With Government College: NMC

NMC issues guidelines with respect to fees in private medical colleges

The National Medial Commission (NMC) has issued guidelines for the determination of fees and all other charges in respect of 50 per cent of the seats in the undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses at private, deemed to be universities, governed under the NMC Act, 2019.

After extensive consultations, an NMC statement said, it has been decided that the fee of the 50 per cent seats in the private medical college and deemed universities should be at par with the fee in the Government Medical College of that particular state and Union Territory. The benefit of this fee structure would be first made available to those candidates who have availed government quota seats, but limited to the extent of 50 per cent of total sanctioned strength of the respective medical college/ deemed university.

“However, if the government quota seats are less than 50 per cent of the total sanctioned seats, the remaining candidates would avail benefit of fee equivalent to the government medical college fees, based purely on the merit,” the NMC statement added.

An expert committee, the NMC statement said, constituted by the NMC recommended a total of 26 broad guidelines for fixing fees at the private medical colleges and deemed to be universities, which were uploaded in the “NMC website as on 25.05.2021 for inviting public comments”. Those recommendations were then then examined to formulate these guidelines.