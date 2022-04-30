MBBS, Medical Degrees From Pakistan Not Valid In India: NMC

Image credit: shutterstock.com The migrants and their children will be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT or seeking employment in India

The students who are thinking to pursue Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), other medical courses in Pakistan should note that the degrees offered by the colleges there will not be considered valid in India. The National Medical Commission (NMC) in a statement advised the medical aspirants not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing medical education.

According to the NMC, "any Indian national/ overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in MBBS/ BDS or equivalent medical course in any medical college of Pakistan shall not be eligible for appearing in FMGE or seeking employment in India on the basis of educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan except those who had joined Pakistan degree colleges/ institutions before December 2018."

Meanwhile, the migrants and their children who have been awarded Indian citizenship would continue to be eligible for appearing in FMGE/ NEXT or seeking employment in India.

Similar notice issued by UGC and AICTE earlier said any Indian national/ overseas citizen who intends to take admission in any degree college or educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications acquired in Pakistan. However, such degrees will be valid for migrants and their children.