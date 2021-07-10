MBBS Internships To Include AYUSH Training: NMC Draft Guidelines

Image credit: Shutterstock A draft regulation for Compulsory Rotating Internship was released by NMC on July 7

MBBS students will be required to undergo mandatory internship training in AYUSH -- ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy and sowa rigpa, according to Draft Regulations for Compulsory Rotating Internship 2021 released by the National Medical Commission 2021 on July 7.

A student needs to complete this training, along with postings in 17 other specialities, in one year.

A draft regulation for Compulsory Rotating Internship, 2021, released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), says that a week's training should be included in the rotational schedule in any of the Indian systems of medicine as an elective.

For Ayush, the NMC mentioned that interns can choose any elective from ayurveda, yoga, unani, homeopathy and Siddha Sowa Rigpa.

NMC had earlier asked the medical colleges to hold the final year postgraduate broad specialty and super specialty exams at the earliest considering the local Covid situation.

The statement issued by MK Ramesh, President of Postgraduate Medical Education Board, has also asked the institutions or universities offering PG medical programmes that they can themselves evaluate the theory answer scripts, as per their discretion.