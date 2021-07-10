MBBS Internships To Include AYUSH Training: NMC Draft Guidelines

MBBS students will be required to undergo mandatory internship training in AYUSH.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 10, 2021 2:03 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

New Education Minister Reviews Progress Made In NEP 2020; Discusses Way Forward
Haryana Mulls Reopening Of Educational Institutions As Covid Cases Decline
AICTE, DRDO Launch MTech Programme In Defence Technology
Grand Opening To Admissions At Country's First Digital University
PM Modi Interacts With Directors Of Premier Tech Institutions, Pitches For Flexible Education Models
Dharmendra Pradhan Interacts With Directors Of Centrally Funded Institutions On His First Day
MBBS Internships To Include AYUSH Training: NMC Draft Guidelines
A draft regulation for Compulsory Rotating Internship was released by NMC on July 7
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MBBS students will be required to undergo mandatory internship training in AYUSH -- ayurveda, yoga, unani, siddha and homeopathy and sowa rigpa, according to Draft Regulations for Compulsory Rotating Internship 2021 released by the National Medical Commission 2021 on July 7.

A student needs to complete this training, along with postings in 17 other specialities, in one year.

A draft regulation for Compulsory Rotating Internship, 2021, released by the National Medical Commission (NMC), says that a week's training should be included in the rotational schedule in any of the Indian systems of medicine as an elective.

For Ayush, the NMC mentioned that interns can choose any elective from ayurveda, yoga, unani, homeopathy and Siddha Sowa Rigpa.

NMC had earlier asked the medical colleges to hold the final year postgraduate broad specialty and super specialty exams at the earliest considering the local Covid situation.

The statement issued by MK Ramesh, President of Postgraduate Medical Education Board, has also asked the institutions or universities offering PG medical programmes that they can themselves evaluate the theory answer scripts, as per their discretion.

Click here for more Education News
National Medical Commission (NMC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
National Architecture Test, NATA, Phase II To Be Held Tomorrow
National Architecture Test, NATA, Phase II To Be Held Tomorrow
IGNOU Releases Important Guidelines For June TEE Exam
IGNOU Releases Important Guidelines For June TEE Exam
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
Rajasthan: Teachers Travel By Camel To Teach Students Lacking Mobile Networks In Rural Areas
Rajasthan: Teachers Travel By Camel To Teach Students Lacking Mobile Networks In Rural Areas
Beating All Odds, Jammu And Kashmir Girl Secures 98.6% In Class 12
Beating All Odds, Jammu And Kashmir Girl Secures 98.6% In Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................