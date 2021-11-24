MBBS Internship To Include AYUSH Training, NMC Notifies Regulations

MBBS students will be required to undergo mandatory internship training in AYUSH

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has notified regulations for MBBS internships. Students will be required to undergo a compulsory rotating medical internship (CRMI) for a minimum period of twelve months, to the satisfaction of the college authorities and the University concerned after passing the final Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) examination or National Exit Exam for MBBS (Next), so as to become eligible for the award of the MBBS degree by the respective Universities, the NMC regulations said.

MBBS students will be required to undergo mandatory internship training in AYUSH -- Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy and Sowa Rigpa, according to the National Medical Commission (Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship) Regulations, 2021 released by the National Medical Commission. The commission has included one-week internship training in AYUSH under the electives.

“If the college does not have facilities for Electives in AYUSH, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with any Government institution in the same town/ city / district may be established by the college; training must be certified by the mentor with the concurrence of college/ institution where the candidate is enrolled for MBBS,” the NMC regulation added.

The Internship shall be completed within two years of passing the final MBBS or Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) or NExT Step-1 examination, whenever in force. The minimum duration of compulsory rotating medical internship may be extended appropriately by a reasonable period on recommendation by the College or University, the regulations said.

Medical colleges or institutions may allow up to 7.5 per cent of their permitted quota of interns to accommodate internships by Foreign Medical Graduates.